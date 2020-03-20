Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of HES opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $16,177,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.