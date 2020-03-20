PiplCoin Price Up 162.3% Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 162.3% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $213,819.18 and approximately $2,357.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,865,013 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

