Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $16,807.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 151,329,036 coins. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

