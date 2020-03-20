Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 167,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $313,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

AAPL stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.59. 33,324,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,588,400. The firm has a market cap of $1,093.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

