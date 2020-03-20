PIVX Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $653,302.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016535 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Coinbe, Bisq, Bittrex, Graviex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

