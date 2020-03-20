PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $409,412.57 and $202,131.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,250.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.03537317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00628385 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018305 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000587 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

