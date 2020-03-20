Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,112 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.83% of Plains GP worth $28,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAGP stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

