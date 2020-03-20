Plantronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,845 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the average volume of 865 call options.

PLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Plantronics by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. 223,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,276. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

