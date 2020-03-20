Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.21

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Populous has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. Populous has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $3.81 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

