Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of Portland General Electric worth $58,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

POR traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 51,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,673. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

