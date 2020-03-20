Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,563 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.69% of Post worth $52,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $10,551,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $75.03. 86,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.