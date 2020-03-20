Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

