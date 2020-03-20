Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.