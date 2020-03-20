Primas Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. Primas has a market cap of $694,130.90 and $702,305.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

