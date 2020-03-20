Primecoin Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $829,942.71 and $5,331.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,108,357 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.