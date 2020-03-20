Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.59. 33,324,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,588,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1,093.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

