Principia Biopharma (PRNB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/19/2020 – Principia Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company's product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. "

3/11/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

2/6/2020 – Principia Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Principia Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRNB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. 7,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $94,043,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,917,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,405,000 after buying an additional 1,322,370 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $21,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 359,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

