PRiVCY Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $28,809.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00064315 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

