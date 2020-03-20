Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00009460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $410,287.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

