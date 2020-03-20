ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up about 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000.

CSM stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

