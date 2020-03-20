Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Jason Hoitt Buys 4,500 Shares

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) insider Jason Hoitt purchased 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. Provention Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.