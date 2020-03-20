Proxeus (XES) Achieves Market Cap of $361,310.24

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market cap of $361,310.24 and approximately $210.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

