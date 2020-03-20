Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 856.72 ($11.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,295.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.22. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

