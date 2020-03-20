PTON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,162.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, PTON has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $672,490.07 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.02692717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

