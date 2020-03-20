Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,070 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.38. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

