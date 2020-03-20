Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,944 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Public Storage worth $93,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,556,000 after buying an additional 79,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of PSA traded down $16.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,319. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $184.06 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.