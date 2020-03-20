PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $276,853.12 and $37,312.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.