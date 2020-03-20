Pure Trading Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.01157768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001084 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

