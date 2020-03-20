Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.58. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

