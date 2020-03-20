Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carter’s, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

NYSE CRI opened at $72.34 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.