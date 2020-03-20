Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Goodrich Petroleum Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

