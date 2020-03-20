Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised by Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

APLS stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 297,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

