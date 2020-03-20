Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

