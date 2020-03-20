Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cyberark Software Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyberark Software in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

CYBR opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.