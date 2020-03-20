Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

HON stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,137,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,019,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

