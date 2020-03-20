Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised by Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KALA. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 186,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76,871 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.