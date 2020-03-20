Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $10.51 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $637.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,526,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

