Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Science Applications International Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

SAIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

