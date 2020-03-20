Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. DA Davidson cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

PLCE traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

