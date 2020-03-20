Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut by Analyst

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coupa Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,190. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

