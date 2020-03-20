Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reduced by Wedbush

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $249.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $193,525,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

