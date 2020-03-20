Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa has a 52-week low of $139.80 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

