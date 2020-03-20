Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HD Supply Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HD Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

HD Supply stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 44,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,897. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.