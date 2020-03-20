Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by B. Riley

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GES. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.73. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

