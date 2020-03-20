Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.13% of Q2 worth $44,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Q2 by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $362,677.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,131.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,109 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,890. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 760,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

