Qbao (QBT) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and EXX. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $340,408.83 and approximately $3,462.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000101 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

