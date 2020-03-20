QCash Achieves Market Cap of $42.06 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, QCash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and $574.57 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

