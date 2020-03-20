Qiagen (QGEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN):

3/6/2020 – Qiagen had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Qiagen was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, as earnings and revenues beat estimates. It registered revenue growth across majority of its geographies and each of its operating segments. Of late, the company has been progressing well with its Sample to Insight portfolio. QuantiFERON-TB’s high single-digit growth at CER and continued momentum of the QIAstat-Dx system are also impressive. The FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test is another highlight of the quarter. The expansion of the company’s NGS solution portfolio also buoys optimism. Expansion in both the margins is encouraging as well. In the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, rise in operating costs and decline in APAC region revenues are concerning.”

3/3/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/11/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/7/2020 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, as earnings and revenues beat estimates. It registered revenue growth across majority of its geographies and each of its operating segments. Of late, the company has been progressing well with its Sample to Insight portfolio. QuantiFERON-TB’s high single-digit growth at CER and continued momentum of the QIAstat-Dx system are also impressive. The FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test is another highlight of the quarter. The expansion of the company’s NGS solution portfolio also buoys optimism. Expansion in both the margins is encouraging as well. In the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, rise in operating costs and decline in APAC region revenues are concerning.”

2/6/2020 – Qiagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,257. Qiagen NV has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 597,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $111,086,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

