QLC Chain Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $143,096.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.02643925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00182294 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.