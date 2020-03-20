Qredit (XQR) Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Qredit has a total market cap of $197,584.58 and $913.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000300 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 320.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

